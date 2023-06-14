HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.07 in comparison to its previous close of 0.59, however, the company has experienced a -3.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on June 14, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -3.45% decrease in the past week, with a -12.06% drop in the past month, and a -71.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.05% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.10% for HUBC’s stock, with a -91.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -32.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -3.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5979. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -95.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.