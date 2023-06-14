Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by analysts is $32.34, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HMC was 1.05M shares.

HMC stock's latest price update

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has surge by 2.45relation to previous closing price of 31.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

HMC’s Market Performance

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a 3.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.63% rise in the past month, and a 25.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.92% for HMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.54% for HMC’s stock, with a 26.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.25. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 39.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.96 for the present operating margin

+19.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +4.11. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.