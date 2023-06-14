Hesai Group’s (HSAI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HSAI stock has gone up by 21.20%, with a monthly gain of 37.65% and a quarterly plunge of -35.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.57% for Hesai Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.52% for HSAI’s stock, with a -15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hesai Group (HSAI) by analysts is $186.17, which is $18.18 above the current market price. The public float for HSAI is 72.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HSAI was 292.59K shares.

HSAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) has jumped by 21.59 compared to previous close of 9.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSAI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HSAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HSAI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

HSAI Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +50.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSAI rose by +21.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Hesai Group saw -47.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.35 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hesai Group stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.07.

Based on Hesai Group (HSAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hesai Group (HSAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.