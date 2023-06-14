H World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is $409.64, which is $12.44 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 202.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HTHT on June 14, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) has jumped by 1.31 compared to previous close of 43.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a 4.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.56% rise in the past month, and a -10.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.18% for HTHT’s stock, with a 5.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.75. In addition, H World Group Limited saw 3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -13.14. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.