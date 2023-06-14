Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GROV is $2.50, which is $7.88 above the current price. The public float for GROV is 16.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROV on June 14, 2023 was 162.74K shares.

The stock price of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) has jumped by 12.17 compared to previous close of 1.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GROV’s Market Performance

GROV’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.91% and a quarterly drop of -5.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.72% for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.10% for GROV’s stock, with a -64.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

GROV Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2000. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw 6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who purchase 60,242 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jun 09. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 298,746 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $103,556 using the latest closing price.

Landesberg Stuart, the President & CEO of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., purchase 3,636 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Landesberg Stuart is holding 713,798 shares at $6,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.85 for the present operating margin

+48.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stands at -27.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.83. Equity return is now at value -301.70, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Based on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), the company’s capital structure generated 305.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.35. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.