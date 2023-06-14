GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has increased by 4.93 when compared to last closing price of 7.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is $26.00, which is $18.13 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 16.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCT on June 14, 2023 was 830.35K shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has seen a 12.43% increase in the past week, with a 43.09% rise in the past month, and a 35.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for GCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.77% for GCT’s stock, with a 11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $26 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the previous year 2022.

GCT Trading at 34.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +49.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw 38.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.