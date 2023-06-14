Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a -15.31% drop in the past month, and a 3.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for GETY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for GETY’s stock, with a -21.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GETY is $7.08, which is $1.96 above than the current price. The public float for GETY is 193.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of GETY on June 14, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

GETY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) has decreased by -6.64 when compared to last closing price of 5.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/24/23 that Getty Images Stock Surges on Buyout Bid. Why the Offer Is No Sure Thing.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

GETY Trading at -12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Hoel Chris, who sale 494 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hoel Chris now owns 29,012 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $3,053 using the latest closing price.

Hoel Chris, the Chief Accounting Officer of Getty Images Holdings Inc., sale 47,372 shares at $6.12 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Hoel Chris is holding 29,506 shares at $289,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+62.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Images Holdings Inc. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68.

Based on Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), the company’s capital structure generated 272.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 60.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.