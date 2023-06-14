Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Stock Observes -45.00% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has seen a 10.08% increase in the past week, with a 10.08% gain in the past month, and a -2.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for GNUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.16% for GNUS’s stock, with a -45.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GNUS is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNUS is $10.00, which is $7.27 above than the current price. The public float for GNUS is 29.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. The average trading volume of GNUS on June 14, 2023 was 212.12K shares.

GNUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) has jumped by 13.28 compared to previous close of 2.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNUS stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for GNUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNUS in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $5 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

GNUS Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw -41.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from Turner-Graham Cynthia, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 05. After this action, Turner-Graham Cynthia now owns 5,000 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $3,674 using the latest closing price.

Hirsh Michael, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., purchase 5,460 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hirsh Michael is holding 49,273 shares at $3,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.39 for the present operating margin

+13.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Brands International Inc. stands at -73.19. Equity return is now at value -56.20, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.