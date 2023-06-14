GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) has decreased by -11.14 when compared to last closing price of 3.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameSquare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) is $20.00, GAME currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of GAME on June 14, 2023 was 39.60K shares.

GAME’s Market Performance

GAME stock saw a decrease of -19.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.48% for GAME’s stock, with a -25.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GAME Trading at -30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME fell by -19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, GameSquare Holdings Inc. saw -20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.36 for the present operating margin

-19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameSquare Holdings Inc. stands at -39.32. The total capital return value is set at -71.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.73. Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -44.30 for asset returns.

Based on GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME), the company’s capital structure generated 52.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 19.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.