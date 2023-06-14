Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) has decreased by -3.53 when compared to last closing price of 32.57.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $34.75, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLYW on June 14, 2023 was 917.95K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

The stock of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a -0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 0.70% rise in the past month, and a 16.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for FLYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.94. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from King David R., who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $32.51 back on Jun 12. After this action, King David R. now owns 376,458 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $39,011 using the latest closing price.

King David R., the Chief Technology Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 996 shares at $32.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that King David R. is holding 377,658 shares at $32,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.