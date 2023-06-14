Examining the Volatility of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) Stock

In the past week, TCBP stock has gone down by -11.80%, with a monthly decline of -20.56% and a quarterly plunge of -80.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.80% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.12% for TCBP’s stock, with a -89.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is $5.61, which is $6.39 above the current market price. The public float for TCBP is 2.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCBP on June 14, 2023 was 303.19K shares.

TCBP) stock’s latest price update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.35 in comparison to its previous close of 0.66, however, the company has experienced a -11.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCBP Trading at -45.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7784. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -84.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -36.15. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with -14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.