Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has surge by 4.27relation to previous closing price of 6.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EVLV is $5.85, which is -$0.5 below the current market price. The public float for EVLV is 104.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for EVLV on June 14, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

EVLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a 20.95% rise in the past month, and a 138.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.05% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 99.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

EVLV Trading at 45.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +20.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 145.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Donohue Mark, who sale 158,991 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Jun 02. After this action, Donohue Mark now owns 208,556 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $928,507 using the latest closing price.

Charlton Kevin M., the Director of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $5.69 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Charlton Kevin M. is holding 251,919 shares at $28,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.53. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.24. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.