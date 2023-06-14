Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s (VRAX) Stock

The stock of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has seen a 15.84% increase in the past week, with a 31.62% gain in the past month, and a -40.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for VRAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.02% for VRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -61.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRAX is $2.60, which is $2.14 above than the current price. The public float for VRAX is 8.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of VRAX on June 14, 2023 was 523.24K shares.

VRAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) has surged by 15.21 when compared to previous closing price of 0.40, but the company has seen a 15.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRAX Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +31.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4039. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.