Evaluating the Ups and Downs of DBV Technologies S.A.’s (DBVT) Stock

The stock of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) has seen a 2.13% increase in the past week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month, and a 18.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for DBVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for DBVT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DBVT is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DBVT is $4.44, which is $3.21 above than the current price. The public float for DBVT is 185.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume of DBVT on June 14, 2023 was 70.29K shares.

DBVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) has surged by 2.67 when compared to previous closing price of 1.87, but the company has seen a 2.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DBVT Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9143. In addition, DBV Technologies S.A. saw 25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

The total capital return value is set at -65.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.18.

Based on DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.90. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.56.

Conclusion

In summary, DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.