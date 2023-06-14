Evaluating the Impact of -8.22 Increase on Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s (OESX) Stock

The stock of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) has gone up by 9.15% for the week, with a 16.89% rise in the past month and a -8.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.90% for OESX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.34% for OESX’s stock, with a -2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OESX is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) is $4.00, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for OESX is 29.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On June 14, 2023, OESX’s average trading volume was 43.71K shares.

OESX) stock’s latest price update

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OESX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OESX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OESX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OESX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

OESX Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OESX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OESX rose by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5509. In addition, Orion Energy Systems Inc. saw -4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OESX starting from RICHSTONE ELLEN B, who purchase 8,185 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jun 12. After this action, RICHSTONE ELLEN B now owns 159,906 shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc., valued at $15,167 using the latest closing price.

RICHSTONE ELLEN B, the Director of Orion Energy Systems Inc., purchase 16,815 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that RICHSTONE ELLEN B is holding 151,721 shares at $29,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OESX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.50 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stands at -44.38. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.