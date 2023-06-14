Evaluating the Impact of 0.41 Increase on Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) Stock

The stock of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen a 1.23% increase in the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a -4.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for WYNN’s stock, with a 15.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by analysts is $128.24, which is $23.18 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.48M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 103.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/24/23 that China Covid Concerns Hit Casino Stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $114 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.03. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $101.65 back on May 25. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,982 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $111,815 using the latest closing price.

Billings Craig Scott, the CEO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 10,901 shares at $103.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Billings Craig Scott is holding 255,781 shares at $1,125,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.