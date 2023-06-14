Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) has dropped by -12.76 compared to previous close of 1.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for OCTO is 2.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCTO on June 14, 2023 was 557.41K shares.

OCTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has seen a -6.04% decrease in the past week, with a -14.50% drop in the past month, and a -75.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for OCTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.04% for OCTO’s stock, with a -89.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -22.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8650. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -82.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc. stands at -148.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.