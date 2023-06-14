Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is 30.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETN is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is $194.71, which is -$2.15 below the current market price. The public float for ETN is 396.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On June 14, 2023, ETN’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

ETN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has jumped by 2.27 compared to previous close of 189.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Eaton Stock Has Seen a Lot of Growth. Why the Ride Is Not Over.

ETN’s Market Performance

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen a 5.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.00% gain in the past month and a 12.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for ETN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.52% for ETN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $178 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

ETN Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +14.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.83. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from ARNOLD CRAIG, who sale 22,935 shares at the price of $186.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, ARNOLD CRAIG now owns 516,875 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $4,281,769 using the latest closing price.

ARNOLD CRAIG, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 26,437 shares at $184.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that ARNOLD CRAIG is holding 516,875 shares at $4,876,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.