Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DLR stock has gone down by -0.34%, with a monthly gain of 8.12% and a quarterly plunge of -0.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for DLR’s stock, with a 1.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is $118.11, which is $12.43 above the current market price. The public float for DLR is 287.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on June 14, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 105.35. However, the company has seen a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

DLR Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.99. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $97.47 back on May 15. After this action, MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P now owns 10,176 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $146,205 using the latest closing price.

Corey Dyer, the EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 4,401 shares at $104.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Corey Dyer is holding 30,026 shares at $458,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.