Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 129.74. However, the company has seen a -0.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FANG is $170.86, which is $41.82 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 175.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for FANG on June 14, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

The stock of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has seen a -0.69% decrease in the past week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month, and a -1.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for FANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for FANG’s stock, with a -5.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $177 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.51. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Wesson Daniel N, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $132.51 back on Jun 09. After this action, Wesson Daniel N now owns 65,802 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $397,517 using the latest closing price.

Zmigrosky Matt, the Exec. VP, Gen Counsel and Sec of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 2,012 shares at $136.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Zmigrosky Matt is holding 23,623 shares at $275,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.