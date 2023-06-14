D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s stock price has plunge by 8.00relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 28.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HEPS is $61.05, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for HEPS on June 14, 2023 was 638.56K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

The stock of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen a 28.57% increase in the past week, with a 35.00% rise in the past month, and a 64.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.08% for HEPS stock, with a simple moving average of 46.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 29.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +27.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0768. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 104.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.