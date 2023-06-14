CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on June 14, 2023 was 6.16M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has increased by 5.28 compared to its previous closing price of 10.79. However, the company has seen a -3.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.87% rise in the past month, and a 14.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.72% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.95% for CXAI stock, with a simple moving average of 23.52% for the last 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 33.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +31.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +527.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw 12.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.