CVR Partners LP (UAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN) has decreased by -5.76 when compared to last closing price of 85.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN) Right Now?

CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CVR Partners LP (UAN) is $9.50, The public float for UAN is 6.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAN on June 14, 2023 was 79.67K shares.

UAN’s Market Performance

UAN’s stock has seen a -4.71% decrease for the week, with a -3.61% drop in the past month and a -9.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for CVR Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.34% for UAN’s stock, with a -23.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on January 16th of the previous year 2020.

UAN Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAN fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.69. In addition, CVR Partners LP saw -19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.39 for the present operating margin

+42.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Partners LP stands at +34.32. The total capital return value is set at 33.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.85. Equity return is now at value 73.30, with 26.70 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Partners LP (UAN), the company’s capital structure generated 135.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.52. Total debt to assets is 50.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CVR Partners LP (UAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.