CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.

The public float for CURI is 28.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CURI on June 14, 2023 was 127.55K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CURI) stock’s latest price update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.34 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 12.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CURI’s Market Performance

CURI’s stock has risen by 12.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.35% and a quarterly drop of -34.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.70% for CuriosityStream Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for CURI’s stock, with a -31.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CURI Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURI rose by +12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9014. In addition, CuriosityStream Inc. saw -18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURI starting from HENDRICKS JOHN S, who sale 2,899 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Apr 21. After this action, HENDRICKS JOHN S now owns 645,357 shares of CuriosityStream Inc., valued at $2,986 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS JOHN S, the Director of CuriosityStream Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that HENDRICKS JOHN S is holding 648,256 shares at $8,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURI

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.