Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COST is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COST is $544.48, which is $20.5 above the current price. The public float for COST is 441.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COST on June 14, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has jumped by 0.92 compared to previous close of 522.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/23 that What Costco’s Baskets Reveal About Consumer Finances

COST’s Market Performance

COST’s stock has risen by 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.94% and a quarterly rise of 8.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Costco Wholesale Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for COST’s stock, with a 6.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COST Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $506.98. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from DECKER SUSAN L, who sale 3,971 shares at the price of $514.14 back on Jun 07. After this action, DECKER SUSAN L now owns 14,894 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $2,041,659 using the latest closing price.

Frates Caton, the Executive Vice President of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 600 shares at $497.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Frates Caton is holding 4,320 shares at $298,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+12.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.57. The total capital return value is set at 25.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 55.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.57. Total debt to assets is 17.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 112.24 and the total asset turnover is 3.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.