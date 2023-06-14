Copart Inc. (CPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 86.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPRT is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CPRT is $92.17, which is $3.41 above the current price. The public float for CPRT is 427.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRT on June 14, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT stock saw an increase of -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.01% and a quarterly increase of 25.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Copart Inc. (CPRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for CPRT’s stock, with a 28.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPRT Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.93. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 42.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from COHAN STEVEN D, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $88.62 back on May 30. After this action, COHAN STEVEN D now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $7,089,600 using the latest closing price.

FISHER STEPHEN, the Director of Copart Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $87.06 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that FISHER STEPHEN is holding 0 shares at $4,353,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.