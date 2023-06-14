Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ED stock has gone down by -0.41%, with a monthly decline of -7.53% and a quarterly plunge of -2.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Consolidated Edison Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for ED’s stock, with a -2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by analysts is $88.33, which is -$1.78 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 345.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ED was 1.93M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 92.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.57. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 25 shares at the price of $93.30 back on May 31. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,521 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 25 shares at $93.30 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,286 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.