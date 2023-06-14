Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 4.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Community Health Stock Drops 35%. Wall Street Didn’t Expect an Earnings Loss.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CYH is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYH is $6.44, which is $1.98 above than the current price. The public float for CYH is 126.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. The average trading volume of CYH on June 14, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

The stock of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has seen a 16.15% increase in the past week, with a 27.07% rise in the past month, and a -12.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for CYH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.20% for CYH’s stock, with a 11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +29.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH rose by +15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from SMITH WAYNE T, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.94 back on Aug 02. After this action, SMITH WAYNE T now owns 4,059,196 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $2,352,000 using the latest closing price.

SMITH WAYNE T, the Executive Chairman of Community Health Systems Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SMITH WAYNE T is holding 3,259,196 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.