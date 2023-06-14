Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN) has increased by 36.72 when compared to last closing price of 3.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COHN is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COHN is $50.00, The public float for COHN is 1.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for COHN on June 14, 2023 was 11.72K shares.

COHN’s Market Performance

COHN’s stock has seen a 3.27% increase for the week, with a -34.57% drop in the past month and a -46.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.62% for Cohen & Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.47% for COHN’s stock, with a -45.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COHN Trading at -24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares sank -36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHN rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Cohen & Company Inc. saw -45.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHN starting from Listman Douglas, who sale 2,332 shares at the price of $8.76 back on Mar 14. After this action, Listman Douglas now owns 8,334 shares of Cohen & Company Inc., valued at $20,437 using the latest closing price.

DAWSON G STEVEN, the Director of Cohen & Company Inc., sale 254 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that DAWSON G STEVEN is holding 26,716 shares at $2,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+91.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohen & Company Inc. stands at -13.40. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.59. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,070.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.45. Total debt to assets is 56.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.