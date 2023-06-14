Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has seen a 2.87% increase in the past week, with a 1.09% gain in the past month, and a -4.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for YOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.79% for YOU stock, with a simple moving average of -5.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is $30.14, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for YOU is 73.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YOU on June 14, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

YOU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) has increased by 1.95 when compared to last closing price of 24.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

YOU Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.90. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Moshkani Seyed Kasra, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $27.29 back on Apr 12. After this action, Moshkani Seyed Kasra now owns 21,894 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $27,290 using the latest closing price.

Moshkani Kasra, the EVP, Operations of Clear Secure Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Moshkani Kasra is holding 22,894 shares at $26,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.