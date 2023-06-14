Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.67 in relation to its previous close of 4.48. However, the company has experienced a -2.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/21 that DraftKings, Lordstown Motors, Torchlight Energy: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) by analysts is $9.52, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for CLNE is 176.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CLNE was 1.92M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has seen a -2.38% decrease in the past week, with a 3.44% rise in the past month, and a 1.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for CLNE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.45% for CLNE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

CLNE Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Corbus Barclay, who sale 5,643 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Feb 27. After this action, Corbus Barclay now owns 624,458 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $32,133 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay, the SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., sale 11,286 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Corbus Barclay is holding 630,101 shares at $61,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.44 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at -14.00. The total capital return value is set at -5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 28.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.89. Total debt to assets is 18.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.