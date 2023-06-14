Chubb Limited (CB) Stock Experiences -4.18% Monthly Change

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has gone up by 0.14% for the week, with a -4.18% drop in the past month and a -1.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for CB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for CB’s stock, with a -5.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CB is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CB is $241.76, which is $49.08 above the current price. The public float for CB is 413.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CB on June 14, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 190.55. However, the company has seen a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/31/23 that State Farm cracks down on California wildfire insurance. What it means for all homeowners.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $229 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.32. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $189.73 back on Mar 20. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 14,488 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $189,730 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 23,871 shares at $212.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Keogh John W is holding 272,062 shares at $5,064,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chubb Limited (CB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.