CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF)’s stock price has soared by 1.97 in relation to previous closing price of 68.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is above average at 4.64x. The 36-month beta value for CF is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CF is $86.32, which is $18.24 above than the current price. The public float for CF is 194.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of CF on June 14, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF’s stock has seen a 4.11% increase for the week, with a 4.39% rise in the past month and a -6.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.49% for CF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

CF Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.33. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Frost Bert A, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $60.99 back on May 31. After this action, Frost Bert A now owns 47,539 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $914,880 using the latest closing price.

Barnard Douglas C, the Sr.VP Gen. Counsel & Secretary of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $61.28 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Barnard Douglas C is holding 24,789 shares at $1,041,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +29.91. The total capital return value is set at 53.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.57. Equity return is now at value 61.90, with 22.60 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.97. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.