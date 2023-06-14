Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has gone up by 14.02% for the week, with a 13.71% rise in the past month and a 51.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.74% for BKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.93% for BKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is $5.49, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for BKD is 181.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKD on June 14, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) has jumped by 3.68 compared to previous close of 4.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BKD Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 54.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.76 for the present operating margin

+9.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at -8.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 839.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.36. Total debt to assets is 78.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 794.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.