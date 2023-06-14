Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO)’s stock price has dropped by -24.92 in relation to previous closing price of 3.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) by analysts is $7.60, The public float for BNSO is 1.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of BNSO was 28.08K shares.

BNSO’s Market Performance

BNSO stock saw a decrease of -17.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.71% for BNSO’s stock, with a -29.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNSO Trading at -23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares sank -22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNSO fell by -17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Bonso Electronics International Inc. saw -24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.26 for the present operating margin

+48.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bonso Electronics International Inc. stands at -18.65. The total capital return value is set at -12.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.31.

Based on Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 22.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 14.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.