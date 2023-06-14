Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is $8.25, which is $36.3 above the current market price. The public float for BBLG is 0.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBLG on June 14, 2023 was 38.30K shares.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG)’s stock price has dropped by -7.10 in relation to previous closing price of 4.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBLG’s Market Performance

BBLG’s stock has fallen by -22.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.65% and a quarterly drop of -41.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.69% for Bone Biologics Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.42% for BBLG’s stock, with a -63.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBLG Trading at -28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.44%, as shares sank -17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBLG fell by -22.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, Bone Biologics Corporation saw -27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBLG

Equity return is now at value -96.30, with -68.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.