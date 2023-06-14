Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV)’s stock price has increased by 69.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.79. However, the company has seen a 65.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Right Now?

The public float for BWV is 10.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWV on June 14, 2023 was 100.83K shares.

BWV’s Market Performance

BWV stock saw an increase of 65.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.32% and a quarterly increase of 25.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.16% for BWV stock, with a simple moving average of 2.01% for the last 200 days.

BWV Trading at 37.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +28.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +65.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8779. In addition, Blue Water Biotech Inc. saw 21.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWV starting from Hernandez Joseph, who sale 30,269 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Aug 22. After this action, Hernandez Joseph now owns 2,650,351 shares of Blue Water Biotech Inc., valued at $124,206 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Joseph, the CEO of Blue Water Biotech Inc., sale 76,841 shares at $4.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Hernandez Joseph is holding 2,680,620 shares at $323,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

Equity return is now at value -64.20, with -55.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.