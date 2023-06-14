Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIIB is 0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BIIB is $335.60, which is $28.18 above the current price. The public float for BIIB is 143.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIIB on June 14, 2023 was 958.07K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BIIB) stock’s latest price update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.81 in relation to its previous close of 313.41. However, the company has experienced a 0.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/23 that FDA Advisory Committee Votes in Favor of Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug

BIIB’s Market Performance

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has experienced a 0.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.92% drop in the past month, and a 17.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for BIIB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.14% for BIIB stock, with a simple moving average of 10.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $350 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

BIIB Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.92. In addition, Biogen Inc. saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from Gregory Ginger, who sale 2,681 shares at the price of $300.00 back on Apr 28. After this action, Gregory Ginger now owns 8,483 shares of Biogen Inc., valued at $804,300 using the latest closing price.

Singhal Priya, the Head of Development of Biogen Inc., sale 91 shares at $277.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Singhal Priya is holding 2,843 shares at $25,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.11 for the present operating margin

+70.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc. stands at +32.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc. (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.37. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.