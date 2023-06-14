Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) has decreased by -7.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIOC is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is $330.00, The public float for BIOC is 1.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On June 14, 2023, BIOC’s average trading volume was 152.19K shares.

BIOC’s Market Performance

The stock of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has seen a -12.75% decrease in the past week, with a -76.83% drop in the past month, and a -84.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.38% for BIOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.57% for BIOC’s stock, with a -89.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BIOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2017.

BIOC Trading at -74.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -76.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOC fell by -12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.2461. In addition, Biocept Inc. saw -89.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.