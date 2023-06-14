Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.86 in relation to its previous close of 74.88. However, the company has experienced a 4.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is $110.75, which is $33.4 above the current market price. The public float for AXSM is 35.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXSM on June 14, 2023 was 728.26K shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM’s stock has seen a 4.01% increase for the week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month and a 26.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.45% for AXSM’s stock, with a 22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AXSM Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.89. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-351.74 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stands at -373.99. The total capital return value is set at -130.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.37. Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -51.20 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 86.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.36. Total debt to assets is 28.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.