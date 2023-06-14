Assessing the Risk and Potential of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) Stock

The stock of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen a -4.99% decrease in the past week, with a -10.29% drop in the past month, and a -10.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.60% for SEDG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEDG is $367.33, which is $87.06 above the current market price. The public float for SEDG is 55.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume for SEDG on June 14, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 283.05. However, the company has seen a -4.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $375 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

SEDG Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.06. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 300 shares at the price of $302.17 back on Jun 02. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 126,624 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $90,650 using the latest closing price.

Faier Ronen, the Chief Financial Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 57 shares at $293.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Faier Ronen is holding 72,539 shares at $16,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.26. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.