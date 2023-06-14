Assessing the Risk and Potential of 2U Inc.’s (TWOU) Stock

In the past week, TWOU stock has gone up by 2.40%, with a monthly gain of 35.94% and a quarterly plunge of -46.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.88% for 2U Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.82% for TWOU’s stock, with a -30.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 2U Inc. (TWOU) is $9.95, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for TWOU is 75.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.07% of that float. On June 14, 2023, TWOU’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) has jumped by 9.07 compared to previous close of 4.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7.40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

TWOU Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +22.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.00 for the present operating margin

+71.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.51. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 207.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 205.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 2U Inc. (TWOU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.