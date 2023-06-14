Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is $81.79, which is $13.68 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on June 14, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.17 in relation to its previous close of 70.45. However, the company has experienced a -0.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACGL’s Market Performance

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has seen a -0.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.23% decline in the past month and a 4.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.97. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from GRANDISSON MARC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $76.10 back on May 19. After this action, GRANDISSON MARC now owns 2,287,157 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $15,220,920 using the latest closing price.

PETRILLO LOUIS T, the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 15,406 shares at $76.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that PETRILLO LOUIS T is holding 105,254 shares at $1,183,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.