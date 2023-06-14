Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is $6.60, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for ARBE is 45.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On June 14, 2023, ARBE’s average trading volume was 171.85K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ARBE) stock’s latest price update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.63 in comparison to its previous close of 2.85, however, the company has experienced a 53.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARBE’s Market Performance

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has experienced a 53.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 52.13% rise in the past month, and a -0.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.44% for ARBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.44% for ARBE’s stock, with a -20.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

ARBE Trading at 32.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.69%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE rose by +53.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1357.15 for the present operating margin

+63.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stands at -1151.38. The total capital return value is set at -71.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.98. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -65.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 55.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.