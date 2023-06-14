Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMTI is $0.50, The public float for AMTI is 30.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for AMTI on June 14, 2023 was 212.21K shares.

AMTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) has dropped by -11.63 compared to previous close of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMTI’s Market Performance

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has seen a 13.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.52% gain in the past month and a -12.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.22% for AMTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.04% for AMTI’s stock, with a -53.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.34%, as shares surge +14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2847. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. saw -22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Mahmood Tahir Ph.D., who sale 1,802 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. now owns 73,626 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., valued at $901 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the President & COO of Applied Molecular Transport Inc., sale 934 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 60,156 shares at $467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -84.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.63. Equity return is now at value -163.50, with -96.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.25. Total debt to assets is 33.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.