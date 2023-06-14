Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APO is 328.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of APO was 2.93M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has surge by 3.22relation to previous closing price of 73.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that These Bank Alternatives Can Keep Cash Rolling In

APO’s Market Performance

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a 7.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.60% gain in the past month and a 27.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for APO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.20% for APO’s stock, with a 21.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.79. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 19.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from HARRIS JOSHUA, who sale 3,323 shares at the price of $67.51 back on May 31. After this action, HARRIS JOSHUA now owns 33,741,683 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $224,336 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS JOSHUA, the of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $66.44 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that HARRIS JOSHUA is holding 33,745,006 shares at $19,933,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.