Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEHL is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is $168.00, The public float for AEHL is 9.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On June 14, 2023, AEHL’s average trading volume was 188.01K shares.

AEHL) stock’s latest price update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL)’s stock price has dropped by -10.71 in relation to previous closing price of 0.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEHL’s Market Performance

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has seen a -30.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.20% decline in the past month and a -23.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.33% for AEHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.31% for AEHL’s stock, with a -5.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHL Trading at -29.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares sank -30.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL fell by -30.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2004. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw 35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.96 for the present operating margin

+9.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -3.47. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -38.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.