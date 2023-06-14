Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

The public float for WETG is 0.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume of WETG on June 14, 2023 was 104.02K shares.

The stock price of WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) has jumped by 113.15 compared to previous close of 8.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 121.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WETG’s Market Performance

WETG’s stock has risen by 121.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 118.03% and a quarterly drop of -69.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.16% for WeTrade Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 119.85% for WETG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.15% for the last 200 days.

WETG Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.52%, as shares surge +141.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG rose by +108.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw -71.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.