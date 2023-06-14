Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

The 36-month beta value for PBLA is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBLA is $120.33, which is $114.18 above than the current price. The public float for PBLA is 0.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on June 14, 2023 was 115.80K shares.

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has dropped by -5.38 compared to previous close of 6.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA’s stock has risen by 13.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.05% and a quarterly drop of -67.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.99% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.00% for PBLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -95.83% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -48.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.90%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -93.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 781.10, with -442.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.