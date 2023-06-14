Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is above average at 27.14x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNSO is $134.35, which is $5.85 above than the current price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on June 14, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) has jumped by 1.39 compared to previous close of 17.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.18% and a quarterly drop of -8.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for MINISO Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.25% for MNSO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.25% for the last 200 days.

MNSO Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 62.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 5.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.